Eli Lilly CFO resigns following probe into personal messages

Eli Lilly said Feb. 9 its CFO, Josh Smiley, has resigned after an independent investigation found some of his personal communication with employees to be inappropriate, CNBC reported.

After learning of the allegations, the drugmaker said it immediately hired external counsel to perform an independent investigation. The probe revealed consensual yet inappropriate personal communications between Mr. Smiley and some Eli Lilly employees, according to CNBC.

Eli Lilly said the communications constituted poor judgment from Mr. Smiley, but it has not disclosed how many employees were involved.

The drugmaker also said Mr. Smiley will be replaced by Anat Ashkenazi, who most recently served as the senior vice president, controller and CFO of its research laboratories arm.

Mr. Smiley, who has worked at Eli Lilly since 1995 and became its CFO in 2018, will assist with the transition of the CFO role through July at a reduced compensation of $9,000 every two weeks, the drugmaker said.

