Elevance to launch digital pharmacy under Carelon

Elevance Health is launching CarelonRx Pharmacy, a digital and home delivery pharmacy subsidiary, in 2024.

CarelonRx Pharmacy will be available to Anthem health plan members who have CarelonRx as their pharmacy benefit manager, an Elevance spokesperson told Becker's. Carelon is Elevance Health's non-insurance services division.

The new digital pharmacy will allow members to engage with pharmacists via text, chat or phone 24/7; compare costs of medications; and track the status of their order. Members will also be able to have their medications delivered through the mail.





