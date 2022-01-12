CVS, Walgreens limit paid sick leave for employees

CVS Health and Walgreens have reduced paid sick leave for employees who contract COVID-19, the companies confirmed to Fortune Jan. 11.

Both companies said the policy change reflects the CDC's updated isolation guidance, which says people with COVID-19 infections should isolate for five days instead of the previous 10 if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving.

CVS will provide sick leave only to vaccinated employees, along with those approved for reasonable accommodations or otherwise covered by local laws.

"In line with changes to CDC guidance, we are currently providing five days of paid leave for eligible full- and part-time colleagues, except where state or city paid leave laws provide for more," a CVS spokesperson told Fortune.

Walgreens will offer both vaccinated and unvaccinated workers five days of sick leave through Feb. 23. After that deadline, only fully vaccinated employees or those with approved exemptions will be eligible for sick leave.

View the full article here.