CVS to close first locations in California amid shift to digital services focus

CVS Health said it will close six San Francisco locations in January as it shifts to focus on primary care and digital health, NBC Bay Area reported Dec. 21.

Last month, the company said it would close about 300 stores a year over the next three years as it works to develop three distinct store models: one dedicated to primary care, another as an enhanced version of its existing HealthHub locations, and a third as a traditional CVS Pharmacy store that provides both prescription services and health and wellness items.

While the closures were initially set to begin in spring of 2022, some will start in January.

"We've made the difficult business decision to close six CVS Pharmacy locations in San Francisco in January 2022," CVS said in a statement to NBC Bay Area. "All prescriptions will be transferred to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations, many of which are a half-mile or less from the closing location, to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to service. All employees are being offered comparable roles at these other CVS locations."

Fifteen CVS locations will remain open in San Francisco.

