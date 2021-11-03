CVS Health beats Q3 earnings expectations with $73.8B revenue 

CVS Health reported its earnings for the third quarter Nov. 3, beating expectations. Vaccinations, COVID-19 testing and prescription refills gave the company a lift, but one-time costs related to the Aetna acquisition weighed it down, CNBC reported Nov. 3.

The company's total revenue for the quarter increased by 10 percent from the previous year to $73.79 billion, surpassing its prediction of $70.49 billion.

"We outperformed expectations once again and continue to lead the way in changing how, when and where care is delivered for millions of Americans," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch in a company press release.

COVID-19 vaccinations and testing gave CVS a lift. The company administered 8.5 million tests and 11.6 million inoculations during this period. Increased prescriptions and front-store volume were also attributed to the growth, both of which suffered during the pandemic. Front store sales had a revenue growth of 13 percent from the prior year. It also expects to capitalize on the new wave of booster shots and newly authorized vaccines for children. The company hired a record number of people to support open enrollment and customer service, and almost 20,000 pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses joined the CVS Health team to support flu season and COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

However, its benefits company, Aetna, saw higher-than-expected costs associated with COVID-19 treatment and testing, in part because of the delta surge. Integration costs from the Aetna acquisition and a goodwill impairment charge also weighed CVS Health down. Consequently, the full-year guidance for earnings per share was lowered from between $6.35 and $6.45 to between $6.13 and $6.23. Since the acquisition in 2018, though, it has repaid a net of $18.7 billion of long-term debt.

CVS Health plans to continue integrating its various healthcare offerings, such as encouraging Aetna members to visit CVS MinuteClinics.

"The consumer has been incredibly challenged by the complexity of the healthcare system, and our overall strategy is to make sure that we can provide access points with lower costs, higher quality, convenience and overall engagement," Ms. Lynch said on a conference call with analysts.