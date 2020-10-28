CVS to add rapid COVID-19 testing at 1,000 pharmacies

CVS Health plans to add rapid COVID-19 testing at 1,000 pharmacies by the end of the year, the retail pharmacy giant said Oct. 28.

The sites will offer a self-swab test that takes about 30 minutes to deliver results, and the tests will be available at no cost to patients who meet CDC criteria. The tests will be available to kids as young as 12, but a parent must accompany all minors under age 15 for testing.

"Access to rapid-result tests enables us to help minimize community spread of COVID-19 by being able to more quickly identify active COVID-19 infection," said David Fairchild, MD, CVS MinuteClinic's CMO. "In addition, we can test and treat symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 for seasonal illnesses such as flu or strep and provide appropriate treatment and care."

Since March, CVS has administered more than 5 million COVID-19 tests, and it currently operates more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites in 33 states and Washington, D.C.

CVS said it will adapt some of its existing testing sites to offer rapid results and will also be adding new locations. About 100 rapid result testing sites will be operational this week, CVS said.

