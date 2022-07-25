COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5: A state breakdown

Paige Twenter

The effort to vaccinate children younger than 5 has crawled since its infancy, with CDC data showing less than 3 percent of the nation's 19 million children in this age group with at least one vaccine jab. 

As of July 18, 544,054 infants, toddlers and preschoolers have received at least one dose after the FDA and CDC authorized Pfizer and Moderna's pediatric vaccines for emergency use a month ago. 

Thirty states are below the national average, and the five states with the lowest vaccination rates among children younger than 5 are Georgia, South Dakota, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Compared to children between 5 and 11, which had a vaccination rate of 9.3 percent two weeks after authorization, only 1.4 percent of the youngest population had at least one shot by the same measure, Kaiser reported. 

Here's the state-by-state inoculation rates, as ranked by Kaiser:

 Rank 

Jurisdiction

Number of children younger  than 5 with at least one dose  

Percentage of children younger than 5 with at least one dose  

1

District of Columbia  

6,519

14.4

2

Vermont

2,999

10.3

3

Massachusetts

25,901

7.2 

4

Maryland

22,093

6.1

5

Washington

27,434

6

6

Maine

3,650

5.7

7

Colorado

18,501

5.6

8

Minnesota

17,477

5

9

Connecticut

8,568

4.7

10

Virginia

22,742

4.5

11

California

102,136

4.3

12

Pennsylvania

27,964

4

13

Wisconsin

11,669

3.5

14

New Hampshire

2,217

3.5

15

Hawaii

2,935

3.4

16

Kansas

5,925

3.2

17

Rhode Island

1,742

3.2

18

New York

35,713

3.2

19

New Jersey

15,635

3

20

Illinois

22,117

3

21

Alaska

1,441

2.8

22

Ohio

18,766

2.7

23

North Carolina

16,526

2.7

24

Oregon

5,982

2.6

25

Utah

6,484

2.6

26

Iowa

4,967

2.5

27

Delaware

1,365

2.5

28

New Mexico

2,943

2.4

29

Missouri

8,600

2.3

30

Arizona

8,940

2.1

31

Nebraska

2,379

1.8

32

Kentucky

4,514

1.7

33

Indiana

5,769

1.4

34

North Dakota

697

1.3

35

South Carolina

3,588

1.2

36

Michigan

6,773

1.2

37

Nevada

2,108

1.1

38

Texas

22,442

1.1

39

Tennessee

4,443

1.1

40

Montana

653

1.1

41

Idaho

1,240

1.1

42

Wyoming

371

1.1

43

Oklahoma

2,692

1.1

44

Florida

11,607

1

45

West Virginia

898

1

46

Louisiana

2,220

0.7

47

Georgia

4,671

0.7

48

South Dakota

422

0.7

49

Arkansas

1,180

0.6

50

Alabama

1,645

0.6

51

Mississippi

709

0.4
 

