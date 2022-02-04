COVID-19 treatments prove cost-effective, ICER says

The four monoclonal antibody treatments that work against omicron are adequately priced for their effectiveness, according to a Feb. 3 report from the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.

The report examined the cost-effectiveness of Pfizer’s Paxlovid, Merck's molnupiravir, GlaxoSmithKline and Vir's sotrovimab and generic drug fluvoxamine, which has yet to receive approval from the FDA to treat COVID-19 but can be used off-label to treat the condition.

Sotrovimab had the highest cost per hospitalization averted at $91,000, and its cost per quality-adjusted life year was $69,000.

Molnupiravir's cost per hospitalization averted was $63,000, and its cost per quality-adjusted life year was $55,000.

Paxlovid's cost per hospitalization averted was $21,000, and its cost per quality-adjusted life year was $18,000.

Fluvoxamine cost per hospitalization averted was $7,000, and its cost per quality-adjusted life year was $6,000.

ICER considers anything below $100,000 per quality-adjusted life year to be cost-effective.

Read the full report here.