Compatibility issues found with autoinjectors, FDA says

The FDA is warning healthcare professionals about compatibility issues between autoinjectors and glatiramer acetate injections, which are approved to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

If some autoinjectors are used with glatiramer acetate injections, there is an increased risk for medication errors, including a missed dose or partial administration, the agency said May 16.

Teva Pharmaceuticals' Copaxone does not have a compatible autoinjector device and can only be used as the prefilled syringe; Sandoz' Glatopa is solely compatible with Glatopaject; and Viatris/Mylan's glatiramer acetate injection is only compatible with WhisperJECT. The FDA said these are the only therapies with compatibility constrictions.