CDC panel to vote on Pfizer vaccine for adolescents

The CDC's vaccine advisory panel is set to meet May 12 to decide whether to recommend children as young as 12 be given Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA authorized the shot to be given to 12-15 year olds May 10. The approval from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, is the last step before U.S. officials give states the OK to open vaccinations to children as young as 12, according to CNBC.

The CDC panel consists of 15 medical professionals, including pediatricians and infectious disease physicians, according to The Wall Street Journal. Its recommendation becomes policy when CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, signs it, which is likely to happen within hours of the panel's vote, according to CNN.

Though physicians are not technically supposed to start giving the shots to kids as young as 12 until the CDC issues its recommendation, some are already doing so, CNN reported. Physicians already have the vaccine on hand, and the CDC's approval is a foregone conclusion, according to CNN. Because the vaccine is already authorized by the FDA, there's little to stop medical professionals from exercising their judgment and administering the shot.

Most vaccine sites are expected to start giving vaccinations to children as young as 12 starting May 13, according to the Journal. There are about 17 million children ages 12 to 15 in the U.S. now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Clinical trial data released in March showed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective at protecting against symptomatic COVID-19 in a study of 2,260 kids ages 12 to 15.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.