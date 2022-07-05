Cardinal Health, McKesson cleared in West Virginia opioid case

A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled in favor of three pharmaceutical companies accused of creating an opioid epidemic in parts of the state, The Hill reported July 4.

Huntington, W.Va., and the Cabel County Commission filed a lawsuit alleging Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Co. spurred an opioid epidemic and were a "public nuisance," but Judge David Faber said public nuisances didn't apply to the distribution of a product.

"The decision today is a blow to our city and community, but we remain resilient even in the face of adversity," Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said.

While Cardinal Health didn't respond to The Hill's requests for comment, AmerisourceBergen's vice president of public relations said the company is pleased with the ruling, and McKesson said it views "prescription drug diversion and abuse as an issue that needs to be addressed through a comprehensive approach that includes regulators, manufacturers, pharmacies, distributors, doctors and patients."