NYC to skirt pharmacies, hand out Paxlovid prescriptions at mobile test-to-treat sites

By the end of the summer, New York City will bypass pharmacies and directly offer the antiviral drug Paxlovid at mobile test-to-treat sites, Bloomberg reported June 30.

At the current sites, people who test positive for COVID-19 and are eligible for Paxlovid can fill their prescriptions at the nearest pharmacy, according to Bloomberg. The program is the first of its kind in the U.S.

NYC Health + Hospitals system initiated the program June 30 in Inwood, South Ozone Park and East Bronx, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted, and will open 27 more locations throughout July.

Mayor Eric Adams said the service targets inequity in getting Paxlovid, according to Bloomberg. A recent study found that the drug is inaccessible to more than 26 million people across the nation.

Pfizer's antiviral treatment is only authorized to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 illness, but the company filed a New Drug Application with the FDA June 30 to authorize Paxlovid to treat severe symptoms.