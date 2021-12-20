Biogen slashes Aduhelm's price in half

Biogen reduced the price of Aduhelm, its controversial Alzheimer's drug, from an average annual cost of $56,000 to $28,200, the drugmaker said Dec. 20.

The change will take effect Jan. 1.

"Too many patients are not being offered the choice of Aduhelm due to financial considerations and are thus progressing beyond the point of benefitting from the first treatment to address an underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease," ​​Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said in a statement. "We recognize that this challenge must be addressed in a way that is perceived to be sustainable for the U.S. healthcare system."

Biogen also said it is planning to cut costs by about $500 million, though details of the cuts have not been finalized.