Bayer, CureVac partner to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Bayer has partnered with German biotech company CureVac to support its development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Bayer will support CureVac with its expertise in drug development, clinical work, regulatory affairs and supply chain management, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A CureVac spokesperson told the Journal that production isn't part of the agreement with Bayer, but that the drugmaker is testing whether it can support CureVac with manufacturing capacities.

CureVac's CEO Franz-Werner Haas said Bayer’s expertise and infrastructure will help make its vaccine "even more rapidly available to as many people as possible."

CureVac started a late-stage trial of its vaccine candidate last month and said it expects results by the end of the first quarter. Its vaccine candidate uses the same mRNA technology used in both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the Journal reported.

CureVac's goal is to produce up to 300 million doses of its vaccine this year and up to 600 million in 2022.

