AstraZeneca, Pfizer begin accelerated review for COVID-19 vaccines in UK

The U.K. is expediting the approval process for the COVID-19 vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer, Newsy reported Nov. 1.

The country's health regulator began an accelerated review for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate AstraZenec is developing with the University of Oxford. Regulators are conducting a "rolling review," meaning they will examine clinical trial data in real time while planning with the drugmaker about manufacturing and distribution.

The U.K. is also speeding up the review process for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Bloomberg reported Oct. 31.

