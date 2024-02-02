Another cancer injectable drug goes into shortage

Multiple solutions of etoposide, an injectable used for testicular and small cell lung cancer, are on back order until spring.

Three solutions from Accord Healthcare, two from Hikma Pharmaceuticals and one from Fresenius Kabi are in shortage, according to a drug supply database run by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. In 2022, Teva Pharmaceuticals stopped marketing the product.

As of Jan. 31, Fresenius Kabi has two solutions available and Hikma has one. Both drugmakers expect supply to rebound between March and May. Accord said it could not estimate a release date.

Other cancer drug injectables in shortage include dacarbazine, a skin cancer therapy, and Bacillus Calmette-Guerin, a bladder cancer drug that has been in short supply for years.