Amoxicillin shortage continues as resupply dates are delayed again

An ongoing national shortage of amoxicillin has again been further exacerbated by resupply delays.

The months-long shortage of the antibiotic — which began in October and was originally estimated to resolve by the end of 2022 — has caused several issues for healthcare providers.

As of March 7, pharmaceutical giants Sandoz, Teva and Aurobindo have not listed reasons for their shortages, and Aurobindo "refuses to provide availability information," according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Sandoz reported that it does have limited quantities of certain presentations of the drug, with two others on back order with no estimated resupply date.

Teva is releasing some amoxicillin products in limited supply while it waits for its partial back orders to come in, and the company also reported that other products on back order are now estimated to be available in late April.

However, Hikma Pharmaceuticals reported it does have all oral forms of amoxicillin available, but only for its current customers. Rising Pharmaceuticals also reported its supply of amoxicillin capsules and tablets are still available.