Amgen to lay off 450

Amgen, a drugmaker based in Thousand Oaks, Calif., will lay off 450 people — 2 percent of its workforce — with many separations occurring by May 26, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

"We made these changes to realign our expense base in the face of intensifying pressure on drug prices and high levels of inflation so that we can continue to deliver value for our patients, staff and shareholders," Amgen said, adding that it will provide transition services and severance pay.

The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification in California on March 16, a few weeks after it filed a notice that it would lay off 305 workers, effective March 31.