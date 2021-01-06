AmerisourceBergen to buy Walgreens' Alliance Healthcare for $6.5B

Walgreens Boots Alliance will sell the majority of its Alliance Healthcare pharmacy unit to drug wholesale company AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion, the companies announced Jan. 6.

Under the deal, AmerisourceBergen will pay Walgreens Boots Alliance $6.275 billion in cash and 2 million shares of its common stock.

The companies said the transaction will allow AmerisourceBergen to provide more global support to pharmacies and drugmakers and let Walgreens Boots Alliance focus on strengthening its retail pharmacy businesses.

The deal is expected to close by the end of AmerisourceBergen’s 2021 fiscal year.

