Amazon, Walgreens, CVS face shortage of heartburn drug being tested as COVID-19 treatment

After researchers at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health announced April 27 that they're conducting a clinical trial testing a common heartburn drug as a COVID-19 treatment, Amazon, Walgreens and CVS are already facing shortages of the drug, according to Business Insider.

Northwell Health is testing famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid AC and other heartburn drugs, as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Kevin Tracey, MD, head of the research team, warned people not to hoard the drugs, but Amazon, CVS and Walgreens already appear to be facing shortages, Business Insider reported.

On Amazon, Pepcid AC and all three of its generic versions were unavailable or out of stock as of April 27, according to Business Insider. At CVS, famotidine products were out of stock at most New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston locations. Walgreens also showed out-of-stock notices at most locations across the U.S. searched by Business Insider.

The shortages reflect a similar pattern to what happened with hydroxychloroquine after the president and other public figures expressed hope for its potential to treat COVID-19.

