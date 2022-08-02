Amazon's threat to retail pharmacies: 3 findings

The retail pharmacy industry is facing increased competition from online retailers such as Amazon, according to the J.D. Power 2022 "U.S. Pharmacy Study" released July 28.

The report is based on survey responses from 12,142 U.S. pharmacy customers who filled a prescription within the past 12 months. Responses were collected between September 2021 and May 2022.

Three findings:

1. Sixty-six percent of respondents who visit a brick-and-mortar pharmacy have an Amazon Prime account, and 48 percent are aware of Amazon's pharmacy services.

2. Of those aware of Amazon's pharmacy services, 14 percent said they've used Amazon subsidiary PillPack to fill a prescription.

3. Thirty-eight percent of people who've used Amazon's PillPack said they intend to switch pharmacies in the next year.

Learn more here.