Amazon's PillPack partners with New Jersey insurer, Prime Therapeutics

Amazon's PillPack, the online pharmacy service it acquired in 2018, has partnered with Prime Therapeutics and New Jersey health insurer Horizon Healthcare Services, the companies said Aug. 3.

Under the partnership, Horizon will provide its members with simplified PillPack sign up as well as estimated out-of-pocket costs before selecting their prescription fill option.

Members can also choose to receive 90-day supplies of their prescriptions from PillPack.

Prime Therapeutics and Horizon said that more than 33 million Americans take five or more medications daily, making it crucial to avoid missed doses due to uncertainty about drug costs or an inability to go to the pharmacy.

The companies partnered with PillPack to make it easier for people to take their medications as directed and understand their out-of-pocket costs upfront, said Saira Jan, PharmD, Horizon's vice president of pharmacy.



Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Eli Lilly to test COVID-19 antibody drug in nursing homes

The 10 most expensive Part B drugs in 2018

Ohio pharmacy board reverses hydroxychloroquine ban

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.