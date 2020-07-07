Amazon PillPack offering free prescription delivery to non-Prime members

Amazon's PillPack is now offering free delivery of prescriptions and over-the-counter medications to both Prime and non-Prime members, according to People.

Amazon acquired PillPack, an online pharmacy service, in 2018 and began offering free prescription delivery to Amazon Prime members in April 2019.

PillPack will now deliver prescriptions, vitamins and supplements to non-Prime members as well. The service is free, so patients will only pay for the cost of their medications, according to People. PillPack will also offer over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen.

Many insurances are accepted and patients can apply flexible spending account or health savings account funds to their orders, People reported.

