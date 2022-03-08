Amazon Pharmacy to offer savings card to Blue plan members in 5 states

Amazon Pharmacy made the MedsYourWay prescription discount savings card available to Blue plans members in five states, the company said March 8 at the ViVE healthcare conference.

Integrating the card, which is administered by InsideRx, into Amazon Pharmacy customers' shopping experience allows them to compare their co-pay or discount price up front so they can apply eligible medication purchases to their insurance plan's out-of-pocket maximums and deductibles.

The eligible plans are Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Florida Blue, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas.