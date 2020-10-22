All Americans should have COVID-19 vaccinations by June, Operation Warp Speed head says

Moncef Slaoui, PhD, the czar of the Operation Warp Speed, the White House task force to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, told ABC News Oct. 21 that he thinks all Americans could be inoculated by June.

"It's not a certainty, but the plan — and I feel pretty confident — should make it such that by June, everybody could have been immunized in the U.S.," Dr. Slaoui the told the station.

Dr. Slaoui also predicted that Pfizer and Moderna will be the first drugmakers to submit their vaccine candidate to the FDA for emergency use authorization, saying he thinks they will seek the approval in November or December. He also said 20 million to 40 million doses will be stockpiled and ready to distribute to priority citizens if a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized before the end of the year.

