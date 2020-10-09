7 key uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine race

The race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine will most likely bring about the most rapidly developed vaccine in history, but uncertainties still abound when it comes to a potential vaccine's effectiveness, safety and ability to be administered to the world's population.

STAT compiled a list of seven key quandaries that scientists, drugmakers and government officials have struggled to conclusively address. They are:

Vaccination of special populations with little or no data on how the vaccine affects them.



Definition of high-risk healthcare workers and essential workers.



Process for those who need to prove they have a high-risk medical condition to gain earlier vaccine access.



Ability to transport vaccines rapidly with slowed air travel.



Wide use of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, which must be stored at -94 degrees.



Pfizer and BioNTech's ordering system, which stipulates 975 doses as the lowest possible order.



Ability to keep vaccines safe from theft and counterfeits.

