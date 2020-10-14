6 key obstacles states face as they prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The CDC's Oct. 16 deadline for states to submit their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans is rapidly approaching, but states are still struggling to address the significant uncertainties and logistical challenges surrounding mass COVID-19 inoculation in the U.S., according to Bloomberg Law.

Here are six key obstacles states are struggling to overcome as they prepare their plans:

Determining who is eligible to receive the first doses.



Assuring masses of increasingly apprehensive citizens that the shots are safe.



Transporting vaccines from drugmakers to healthcare facilities.



Combining the federal government's top-down guidance with a mostly bottom-up delivery system.



Storing Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, which must be kept at -94 degrees.



Tracking who received the vaccine, as well as when and where, as most of the vaccine candidates require two doses weeks apart.

