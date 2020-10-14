6 key obstacles states face as they prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
The CDC's Oct. 16 deadline for states to submit their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans is rapidly approaching, but states are still struggling to address the significant uncertainties and logistical challenges surrounding mass COVID-19 inoculation in the U.S., according to Bloomberg Law.
Here are six key obstacles states are struggling to overcome as they prepare their plans:
- Determining who is eligible to receive the first doses.
- Assuring masses of increasingly apprehensive citizens that the shots are safe.
- Transporting vaccines from drugmakers to healthcare facilities.
- Combining the federal government's top-down guidance with a mostly bottom-up delivery system.
- Storing Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, which must be kept at -94 degrees.
- Tracking who received the vaccine, as well as when and where, as most of the vaccine candidates require two doses weeks apart.
More articles on pharmacy:
J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial over participant's 'unexplained illness'
HHS fund protects drugmakers from coronavirus vaccine-related liabilities
Eli Lilly halts COVID-19 antibody drug trial over safety concern
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.