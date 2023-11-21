6 drugs now in shortage

There's been a slight slowdown in reports of new drug shortages before the winter holiday season, but six medications recently entered the list of ongoing shortages, which include about 300 drugs.

Here are new shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cromolyn sodium concentrate is approved for asthma, allergic rhinitis and systemic mast cell disease. Mylan Specialty has available products, Micro Labs has one solution on allocation because of high demand and Rising Pharma Holdings has one solution unavailable until January. Ailex Pharmaceuticals says it has supply available and will increase its output in early 2024. Both Rising and Ailex cited delays in shipping the drug as the reason for the shortage.

2. Diazepam gel: The anticonvulsant is in a minor shortage as only one solution from a drugmaker is unavailable.

3. Insulin aspart injection: Two solutions of the Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes drug are in shortage while seven others remain in steady supply. Novo Nordisk did not report a reason for the supply issue.

4. Insulin detemir injection, a diabetes medication, is in shortage as Novo Nordisk transitions its drug out of the U.S. market. Its Levemir FlexPens are expected to be depleted by April and the Levemir vials are predicted to deplete in December 2024.

5. Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsule: Six drugmakers have allocated supply of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder drug, two have solutions at normal ordering levels, and another expects shortages to appear between November and January.

6. Sodium acetate injection is used in IVs to elevate sodium levels. Fresenius Kabi has one back-ordered solution without a predicted release date; Milla Pharmaceuticals has two solutions available; and Pfizer's Hospira has three depleted solutions, two with limited supply and another with its next delivery marked for June.