50 medications on Mark Cuban's online pharmacy with the biggest price differences

Billionaire Mark Cuban launched an online pharmacy in January that aims to dramatically slash prices for generic drugs, including treatments for diabetes, cancer, mental health issues and hormone therapy.

The company, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., sells more than 800 medications. Some of the versions cost 99 percent less than the generic brand.

Harvard researchers found that if Medicare matched Mr. Cuban's prices, the 62.6 million recipients could have saved up to $3.6 billion in 2020. In response, Mr. Cuban quote-tweeted the study's results and urged President Joe Biden and other elected officials to "have your people call my people and let's get this done."

Here are the top 50 medications with the biggest price cuts Cost Plus Drug Co. offers:

1. Albendazole (generic for Albenza)

Retail price: $6,565.28

MCCPDC price: $453

Savings: $6,112.28

2. Imatinib (generic for Gleevec)

Retail price: $2,502.50

MCCPDC price: $14.40

Savings: $2,488.10

3. Valganciclovir (generic for Valcyte)

Retail price: $1,750.43

MCCPDC price: $100.20

Savings: $1,650.23

4. Cinacalcet HCl (generic for Sensipar)

Retail price: $1,633.50

MCCPDC price: $21

Savings: $1,612.50

5. Cyclobenzaprine Extended Release (generic for Amrix)

Retail price: $1,094.33

MCCPDC price: $53.10

Savings: $1,041.23

6. Abacavir / lamivudine (generic for Epzicom)

Retail price: $1,096.10

MCCPDC price: $57.60

Savings: $1,038.50

7. Entecavir (generic for Baraclude)

Retail price: $995.75

MCCPDC price: $39.30

Savings: $956.45

8. Flucytosine (generic for Ancobon)

Retail price: $1,181.63

MCCPDC price: $265.80

Savings: $915.83

9. Mesalamine (generic for Canasa)

Retail price: $940.24

MCCPDC price: $26.70

Savings: $913.54

10. Diclofenac sodium (generic for Voltaren-XR)

Retail price: $853.20

MCCPDC price: $51.25

Savings: $801.95

11. Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (generic for Viread)

Retail price: $771.30

MCCPDC price: $18.30

Savings: $753

12. Aripiprazole (generic for Abilify)

Retail price: $677.80

MCCPDC price: $6

Savings: $671.80

13. Vancomycin (generic for Vancocin HCl)

Retail price: $679.04

MCCPDC price: $32.10

Savings: $646.94

14. Paliperidone ER (generic for Invega)

Retail price: $635.10

MCCPDC price: $91.50

Savings: $543.60

15. Rizatriptan benzoate (generic for Maxalt)

Retail price: $417.90

MCCPDC price: $23.10

Savings: $394.80

16. Prasugrel HCl (generic for Effient)

Retail price: $398.10

MCCPDC price: $8.10

Savings: $390

17. Memantine extended release (generic for Namenda XR)

Retail price: $359.42

MCCPDC price: $12.90

Savings: $346.52

18. Solifenacin succinate (generic for Vesicare)

Retail price: $337.50

MCCPDC price: $5.10

Savings: $332.40

19. Clindamycin phosphate benzoyl peroxide (generic for BenzaClin)

Retail price: $369.99

MCCPDC price: $38.85

Savings: $331.14

20. Levofloxacin (generic for Levaquin)

Retail price: $320.76

MCCPDC price: $7.80

Savings: $312.96

21. Tadalafil (generic for Cialis)

Retail price: $306.90

MCCPDC price: $4.50

Savings: $302.40

22. Clobetasol propionate (generic for Temovate)

Retail price: $300.86

MCCPDC price: $8.42

Savings: $292.44

23. Potassium chloride (generic for Klor-Con)

Retail price: $284.79

MCCPDC price: $3.57

Savings: $281.22

24. Ofloxacin otic (generic for Floxin Otic)

Retail price: $287.44

MCCPDC price: $12.75

Savings: $274.69

25. Desvenlafaxine succinate extended release (generic for Pristiq)

Retail price: $293.70

MCCPDC price: $20.40

Savings: $273.30

26. Oseltamivir (generic for Tamiflu)

Retail price: $287.70

MCCPDC price: $20.20

Savings: $267

27. Guanfacine HCL extended release (generic for Intuniv)

Retail price: $256.80

MCCPDC price: $8.70

Savings: $248.10

28. Lidocaine (generic for Xylocaine)

Retail price: $243.61

MCCPDC price: $5.44

Savings: $238.17

29. Chlorpromazine HCl (generic for Thorazine)

Retail price: $231.30

MCCPDC price: $6.30

Savings: $225

30. Sumatriptan succinate (generic for Imitrex)

Retail price: $234

MCCPDC price: $9

Savings: $225

31. Fluticasone-salmeterol (generic for Advair Diskus)

Retail price: $330.02

MCCPDC price: $110.04

Savings: $219.98

32. Levonorgestrel & ethinyl estradiol-ethinyl estradiol (generic for Daysee)

Retail price: $220.66

MCCPDC price: $9.04

Savings: $211.62

33. Esomeprazole (generic for Nexium)

Retail price: $216.66

MCCPDC price: $6

Savings: $210.66

34. Letrozole (generic for Femara)

Retail price: $216

MCCPDC price: $5.70

Savings: $210.30

35. Nystatin-Triamcinolone (generic for Mycolog II)

Retail price: $214.66

MCCPDC price: $7.34

Savings: $207.32

36. Quetiapine fumarate ER (generic for SEROquel XR)

Retail price: $207.60

MCCPDC price: $6.60

Savings: $201

37. Lidocaine (generic for Lidoderm)

Retail price: $246.90

MCCPDC price: $46.50

Savings: $200.40

38. Leflunomide (generic for Arava)

Retail price: $224.70

MCCPDC price: $24.30

Savings: $200.40

39. Tolterodine tartrate ER (generic for Detrol LA)

Retail price: $221.70

MCCPDC price: $25.80

Savings: $195.90

40. Midodrine HCl (generic for ProAmatine)

Retail price: $187.50

MCCPDC price: $6.30

Savings: $181.20

41. Sildenafil citrate (generic for Viagra)

Retail price: $183.60

MCCPDC price: $4.80

Savings: $178.80

42. Ursodiol (generic for Actigall)

Retail price: $189.90

MCCPDC price: $16.50

Savings: $173.40

43. Raloxifene HCl (generic for Evista)

Retail price: $178.80

MCCPDC price: $9.60

Savings: $169.20

44. Ziprasidone HCl (generic for Geodon)

Retail price: $175.50

MCCPDC price: $6.90

Savings: $168.60

45. Budesonide (generic for Pulmicort)

Retail price: $196.50

MCCPDC price: $28.45

Savings: $168.05

46. Colchicine (generic for Colcrys)

Retail price: $176.23

MCCPDC price: $8.70

Savings: $167.53

47. Ranolazine Extended Release (generic for Ranexa)

Retail price: $176.70

MCCPDC price: $11.70

Savings: $165

48. Clarithromycin (generic for Biaxin)

Retail price: $171.30

MCCPDC price: $14.10

Savings: $157.20

49. Ondansetron (generic for Zofran ODT)

Retail price: $160.62

MCCPDC price: $6.30

Savings: $154.32

50. Olmesartan medoxomil/HCTZ (generic for Benicar HCT)

Retail price: $163.60

MCCPDC price: $10.50

Savings: $153