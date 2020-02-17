5 recent recalls of drugs, medical devices

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or forced by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are five reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last month:

More articles on pharmacy:

21 states reject $18B opioid settlement offer from McKesson, Cardinal, AmerisourceBergen

BCBS responds to physician pushback on mail-order pharmacy plan

The 20 most expensive drugs in the US in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.