5 recent recalls of drugs, medical devices
Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or forced by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are five reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last month:
- Medtronic recalls insulin pumps linked to 2,000 injuries, 1 death
Medtronic is recalling 322,005 of its MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps after discovering a problem that can cause the user to be given the wrong dose of insulin.
- Miami drugmaker recalls contaminated cold, flu syrup
Efficient Laboratories, a Miami-based drugmaker, is recalling three lots of its Rompe Pecho cold and flu syrup after finding microbial contamination.
- King Systems recalls laryngoscope adapters
King Systems is recalling 171 of its laryngoscope adapters after finding they display a reversed image.
- Cardinal Health recalls 9 million surgical gowns
Cardinal Health issued a voluntary recall of 9.1 million surgical gowns after finding potential quality issues with the Level 3 gowns and the Presource procedure packs that contain them.
- Axia Pharmaceutical recalls all sterile drug products
Axia Pharmaceutical is recalling all lots of its sterile drug products because it says it cannot guarantee they are sterile.
