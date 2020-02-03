Miami drugmaker recalls contaminated cold, flu syrup

Efficient Laboratories, a Miami-based drugmaker, is recalling three lots of its Rompe Pecho cold and flu syrup after finding microbial contamination.

The company did not specify what kind of contamination it found, but said it could cause vomiting and diarrhea. It said it hasn't received any adverse event reports.

The drugs are used to treat symptoms of the flu and common cold and were distributed nationwide. Customers with the affected lots should stop using the products and either discard or return them.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Overburdened pharmacists at top retail chains say they worry about patient safety

OptumRx's drug trends to watch in 2020: 5 things to know

AmerisourceBergen closes PharMEDium unit, cuts 165 jobs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.