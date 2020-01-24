King Systems recalls laryngoscope adapters

King Systems is recalling 171 of its laryngoscope adapters after finding they display a reversed image, the company announced Jan. 24.

Laryngoscopes are used to look into a patient's throat to identify the source of voice or breathing problems, such as identifying something that is stuck in the throat.

The affected devices, called King Vision Video Laryngoscope Adapters, displayed a reversed image, which could result in difficulty navigating the scope in a patient's throat and could cause issues when trying to intubate a patient.

King Systems initiated the recall after receiving reports of some devices displaying reversed images, but said it has not received any reports of patient injuries.

The devices were shipped both nationally and internationally. The company warned that the affected products shouldn't be used and should be returned to King Systems.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Cardinal Health recalls 9 million surgical gowns

Devicemaker broke $2.1B contract to provide VA hospitals with critical medical supplies, lawsuit alleges

Reva Medical files for bankruptcy

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.