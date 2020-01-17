Axia Pharmaceutical recalls all sterile drug products

Axia Pharmaceutical is recalling all lots of its sterile drug products because it says it cannot guarantee they are sterile.

Drugs that are intended to be sterile but are not could cause life-threatening infections.

Axia said it hasn't received any reports of adverse events related to the recall, but warned that customers with the products should stop using them and return them to Axia. The affected products were distributed nationwide.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS offering emergency prescriptions in Puerto Rico

IPO of joint venture with Pfizer not discussed, GlaxoSmithKline says

Civica Rx inks deal to create its own drugs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.