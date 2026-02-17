U of Maryland to launch new PharmD curriculum

The University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in Baltimore will launch a reimagined Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum, known as M-Pact, beginning in fall 2026.

The M-Pact curriculum was developed through a multiyear review involving faculty, staff and students, according to a Feb. 16 news release from the university. It incorporates evolving best practices, updated accreditation standards and new competency frameworks from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. Current students will continue under the existing PharmD program.

The revised curriculum includes six semesters of coursework focused on medication expertise, professionalism, applied science and therapeutics. Students will complete experiential learning in their final year.

University officials said M-Pact emphasizes career exploration, critical thinking, health equity and what it calls a “pharmapreneurial” mindset. Faculty will teach both the legacy and new curricula during the transition.

Approximately 8% to 10% of UMSOP graduates pursue dual degrees, the release said. The new curriculum will continue to support those opportunities across disciplines such as law, public health and regulatory science.