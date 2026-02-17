AmeriHealth Caritas to shut down PBM, move to Optum Rx

AmeriHealth Caritas is dropping its pharmacy benefit manager business, PerformRx, and transitioning to Optum Rx instead, the insurer confirmed to Becker’s Feb. 17.

AmeriHealth Caritas is moving away “after a multiyear review” of PBM options. PerformRx will wrap operations “in their current form” Dec. 31. The switch to Optum Rx will go into effect at the start of 2027.

“Current processes remain in place, and all contractual obligations will continue to be fulfilled,” a spokesperson told Becker’s.

The insurer expects “a limited impact on jobs” and has not filed any WARN notices in Pennsylvania, where the company is based.

Some insurers have been leaning into their PBMs recently, despite a federal investigation into some players. Vertical integration more broadly has also been under scrutiny, particularly for UnitedHealth Group, which owns Optum Rx.