Reclaiming Nursing Time for Patient Care Through Better Automation

Healthcare providers across the country are already facing a shortage of registered and licensed practical nurses and this shortage is expected to increase significantly over the next several years as Baby Boomers age and the need for healthcare grows. In fact, according to a Health Workforce Analysis published by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), a projected shortage of 63,720 full-time RNs is expected in 2030.1 As a result, it is likely that more is going to be demanded of the existing nursing workforce. Eliminating tedious manual and non-value-added tasks is no longer optional, it is going to be essential to providing quality care and reducing nurse burnout.2

Today, many responsibilities often divert nurses from direct patient care. Charting, paperwork, and particularly medication administration can compete with meaningful bedside time, especially when workflows are inefficient.3 Whether it’s chasing down a missing dose or troubleshooting a discrepancy, these tasks can interrupt the critical moments when nurses connect with patients, observe subtle wellness changes, and build trust.

Dispensing Technology Needs to Evolve

Automated Dispensing Cabinets (ADCs) have been a fixture in most hospitals for decades, designed to ensure safe and compliant administration of patient medications while also helping to streamline workflows.4 These devices are intended to be a valuable technology resource for nurses, but challenges remain. For example, some ADCs have overly complex retrieval workflows that may consume valuable nursing time when accessing medications. Furthermore, inadequate integration with central pharmacy, electronic health record (EHR), and other health IT systems has the potential to contribute to cabinet inventory issues that often leave nurses to troubleshoot problems mid-shift.5 From Omnicell’s perspective, ADCs must evolve to meet the growing demands being placed on nurses today.

Omnicell’s new Titan XT Automated Dispensing System (ADS) is specifically designed to make the cabinet experience more straightforward for nurses with features intended to provide clearer organization, better inventory accuracy, and fewer surprises. For example, Titan XT provides a new user interface and simplified workflows designed to accelerate adoption and reduce medication retrieval time. The FiveRights feature is engineered to provide embedded safeguards, such as look-alike, sound-alike (LASA) and override management alerts, that are intended to mitigate common error sources and further reduce workflow disruptions. Targeted alerts are also intended to reduce the alarm fatigue and cognitive burden that nurses can often experience when using a medication dispensing cabinet.

Finally, Titan XT is powered by OmniSphere, Omnicell’s cloud-based intelligence platform, which connects medication management across the enterprise and turns cabinet data into actionable insights. OmniSphere provides pharmacy leaders with system-wide visibility into dispensing cabinet inventory, helping to reduce blind spots and manual inventory checks.

Planned AI-enabled intelligence, is also intended to analyze usage patterns, anticipate stock risks, and identify potential inventory issues before they disrupt nursing workflows or patient care. These insights support proactive action through guided workflows such as Titan XT’s DynamicRestock feature, enabling more efficient restocking, better prioritization, and fewer medication availability surprises at the point of care.

Less Time at the Cabinet = More Time Available for Patient Care

A well-designed ADC enables nurses to spend less time managing medication tasks and more time delivering skilled patient care. When nurses no longer need to troubleshoot dispensing and inventory issues in the middle of a busy shift and cabinet workflows reduce time at the cabinet, these valuable caregivers have the opportunity to maximize their time with patients.

By minimizing exceptions, delays, and workarounds, an effective ADC also has the potential to reduce cognitive burden, supporting safer, more deliberate practice. The result is reclaimed time that can be reinvested where it matters most: at the bedside, delivering attentive, proactive, and compassionate care that improves the patient experience, patient safety, and supports nurse sustainability.

References