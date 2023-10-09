5 drugs now in shortage

Since mid-September, drugmakers have reported five new drug shortages, including medications for lung cancer, hypertension and eye infections.

The scope of cancer drug shortages has slightly eased since spring, but with the latest addition, at least 15 chemotherapies are currently in short supply.

Here are drug shortages recently reported by the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Betaxolol tablets: After KVK-Tech recalled one lot of betaxolol tablets because one oxycodone pill was found on the packaging line after a batch was packaged, the drugmaker is reporting a shortage of 10 milligram and 20 milligram tablets. The therapy is used to treat hypertension. KVK-Tech could not predict a resupply date for the former solutions but said the latter should be available in normal levels in early October.

2. Nitroglycerin injectable: American Regent and Baxter Healthcare have four solutions in shortage because of high demand for the hypertension drug. American Regent said it expects the supply issue of 5 milligram per 1 milliliter to resolve in January, and Baxter has 10, 20 and 40 milligram per 1 milliliter solutions on allocation until late November.

3. Sulfacetamide sodium and prednisolone sodium phosphate ophthalmic solution: Bausch Health, the only supplier of this eye drop used to treat infections and swelling, has 10% per 0.23% ophthalmic solution in 5 milliliter bottles on back order without a release date.

4. Topotecan capsules: The small cell lung cancer treatment is in short supply as Sandoz put its 0.25 milligram and 1 milligram solutions on back order. The company said supply levels should rebound in November. No other presentations are available.

5. Trimethobenzamide injection: Par Pharmaceuticals, the sole supplier of this anti-nausea medicine, has its 100 milligram per milliliter, 2 milliliter vials on back order because of high demand. The drugmaker said it will release supply as it becomes available.