43% of patients say they check a pharmacy comparison app for prescription savings

Americans are becoming increasingly curious about ways to lower their prescription drug costs, according to recent survey results released by healthcare software company CoverMyMeds.

CoverMyMeds surveyed patients, providers and pharmacists during September and October. One thousand patients, 400 providers and 328 pharmacists participated in the survey, the results of which were released Jan. 25.

Sixty-two percent of patients seek information from their provider about medication costs and affordability options.

Forty-three percent of patients said they checked a pharmacy comparison app to find cheaper medications prices, up from 28 percent the previous year.





More than a third of pharmacists said they saw patients use prescription price shopping tools on a daily basis.

