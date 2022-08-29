4 drugmakers struggle with Adderall shortage

As local pharmacies grapple to stock Adderall, four pharmaceutical companies had supply issues for the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatment in August, according to a Bloomberg report.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma's subsidiary Rhodes Pharmaceuticals, Novartis' Sandoz business and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries each have between two and six Adderall products on back order, according to a drug shortage list collected by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

For most of the treatments on back order, the supply is expected to replenish in early September, according to the ASHP.

In a recent survey conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association, nearly two-thirds of more than 300 community pharmacists said they had trouble ordering Adderall. Part of that could be because the four drugmakers reporting shortages account for more than half of the nation's Adderall supply, according to Symphony Health data cited by Bloomberg.

Amneal and Purdue Pharma did not reply to requests for comment, but a Teva spokesperson told Bloomberg the issue is the result of previous labor strikes. As orders increase, a Sandoz spokesperson said the company can't meet demand because of federal limits on how much Adderall a company can sell since it's a Schedule II controlled substance.