4,980 matches made for pharmacy residency programs

As the number of pharmacy residency program spots grow year over year, 4,980 people matched with 2,162 programs in the U.S., the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists said March 15.

The first phase saw an early commitment of 601 postgraduate year one residents who continued on to their second year. This year, there was a 12 percent increase in available positions compared to 2019 — 5,127 residency positions in 2019 and 5,832 in 2023.

"Congratulations to all of the student pharmacists and residents who matched with pharmacy residencies this year," Stephen Ford, PharmD, ASHP director of residency accreditation services, said in a statement. "Residency training provides an invaluable clinical learning experience allowing practitioners to deepen their ability to deliver optimal patient care."

For the next phase, 942 residency positions are still open, the ASHP said, and an informal post-match scramble will be available in April.