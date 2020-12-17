30 key leadership changes affecting the pharma industry in 2020

The pharma industry witnessed hundreds of leadership changes in 2020, including appointments, retirements and the creation of new roles.

Below are 30 key moves involving pharma industry leaders in 2020, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

More articles on pharmacy:

13 drugmakers contracted by Operation Warp Speed in 2020

Some Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials contain more doses than expected

The 10 biggest pharmacy stories in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.