Purdue Pharma co-owner Jonathon Sackler dies at 65

Jonathon Sackler, co-owner of Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma, died of cancer at age 65, the drugmaker told The Hill July 6.

Mr. Sackler was the son of Raymond Sackler, one of the brothers who bought the company in 1952. He served as a board member and executive at Purdue Pharma, but resigned from the board in recent years, according to The Hill.

Purdue Pharma is working to settle thousands of lawsuits from state and local governments accusing it of fueling the opioid crisis with its opioid Oxycontin. Hundreds of lawsuits name members of the Sackler family directly. The current settlement requires the Sackler family to pay at least $3 billion and give up ownership of the company, The Hill reported.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Novartis to pay $678M to settle kickback lawsuit

Drug lobby sues Minnesota over insulin-pricing law

Independent Idaho pharmacy joins Kootenai Health

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.