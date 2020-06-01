American Pharmacists Association swears in new CEO

The American Pharmacists Association swore in Scott Knoer, PharmD, as its 13th CEO during a virtual ceremony June 1.

The association announced in February that Dr. Knoer would succeed Thomas Menighan, its CEO for 11 years.

"Being sworn in as the leader of this storied organization is the greatest honor of my life. Guiding our profession through a global pandemic is also the biggest challenge of my life," Dr. Knoer said. "This is a challenge that I wholeheartedly accept and in fact embrace."

Dr. Knoer was previously chief pharmacy officer for the Cleveland Clinic for nine years.

"On my watch, APhA will lead and be proactive, with bold approaches, positioning pharmacists as recognized and valued patient care providers," Dr. Knoer said.



Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

6 BCBS companies sue CVS, claiming decadelong insurance fraud scheme

FDA finds carcinogen in popular diabetes drug

Georgia pharma company recalls thyroid drug for super potency

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.