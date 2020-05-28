Georgia pharma company recalls thyroid drug for super potency

Alpharetta, Ga.-based Acella Pharmaceuticals recalled 13 lots of NP Thyroid after finding the drug to be super potent.

NP Thyroid tablets, which treat underactive thyroid, consist of levothyroxine and liothyronine. After receiving two reports of adverse events, Acella tested the drug to find that it may have up to 115 percent of its labeled amount of liothyronine, which can cause overactive thyroid.

The negative effects of overactive thyroid include heat intolerance, weight loss, fatigue, muscle weakness, rapid heart rate and hypertension. Pregnant patients who may have consumed prescriptions from a superpotent lot are also at risk of miscarriage and fetal development impairment.

