American Pharmacists Association releases 2020 board election results

The American Pharmacists Association released the results of its 2020 board elections May 18, naming Theresa Tolle as the 2021-2022 president-elect.

Ms. Tolle, who has a bachelor of pharmacy degree from the University of Florida, will succeed Sandra Leal, PharmD, as president on March 21, 2022.

Ms. Tolle has owned a pharmacy in Sebastian, Fla., since 1999 and has experience in chain, long-term care and hospital pharmacy.

The association also elected Magaly Rodriguez de Bittner, PharmD, and Andrew Gentles, PharmD, to serve three-year terms on the board of trustees beginning in March 2021.

Dr. Rodriguez de Bittner is a professor at the University of Maryland, where she also serves as the associate dean for clinical service and practice transformation and as executive director for innovative pharmacy solutions.

Dr. Gentles is a U.S. public health service officer at the FDA, where he serves as senior regulatory program coordinator within the division of antiviral products.

Gregory Higby, PhD, was elected as the 2021-2022 honorary president. Dr. Higby is the Fischelis Scholar at the American Institute of the History of Pharmacy.

Read the full news release here.

