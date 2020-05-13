Gilead strikes deal to manufacture remdesivir for 127 countries

Gilead Sciences signed a licensing agreement with five generic drugmakers to make remdesivir available in 127 countries outside of the U.S., the company said May 12.

Mylan, Cipla, Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero Labs and Jubilant Life Sciences will make remdesivir for distribution in countries that "face significant obstacles to healthcare access," Gilead said.

The deal will be royalty-free until the World Health Organization says COVID-19 is no longer a global health crisis or another pharmaceutical product besides remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA May 1 after it was shown to shorten the recovery time of some COVID-19 patients in preliminary studies.



Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

HHS unveils plan to distribute Gilead's COVID-19 drug

Two-thirds of hospital pharmacies have reduced staff during COVID-19 pandemic, ASHP survey finds

New CMS rule could raise out-of-pocket drug costs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.