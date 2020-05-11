Two-thirds of hospital pharmacies have reduced staff during COVID-19 pandemic, ASHP survey finds

Two-thirds of hospital pharmacies have reduced staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The survey was conducted between April 21 and April 24 and included 258 respondents from hospitals of various sizes.

Two-thirds of the respondents said their hospital has reduced pharmacy staff during the pandemic.

Of those facilities, the most common methods of reducing staff were by cutting hours (79 percent), not filling vacant positions (49 percent), furloughing workers (31 percent) or making a temporary reduction in the number of positions (31 percent).

Seventy-seven percent of the facilities that reduced pharmacy staff were those that had intensive care units where less than half of the population were COVID-19 patients, according to the survey.

Find the full survey results here.

