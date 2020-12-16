The 10 biggest pharmacy stories in 2020
Here are the 10 most popular pharmacy stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2020, listed in order from most to least popular:
- 8 drugs Trump has been given for his COVID-19 treatment
President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 Oct. 1, and has been given a variety of drugs intended to shorten his recovery time and ease symptoms.
- Top 10 pharma companies by revenue
The 10 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world were worth a collective $392.5 billion in revenue.
- CVS, Walgreens plan to test for COVID-19 in parking lots
Both Walgreens and CVS announced plans to conduct COVID-19 tests in parking lots outside their stores.
- 5 drugmakers have recalled metformin products after FDA warning
The FDA said in late May that it found unacceptable levels of a carcinogen in metformin — the generic name for a drug commonly used to control blood sugar in Type 2 diabetes patients — and since then, five drugmakers have issued recalls of their metformin products.
- 5 things to know about Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed
Moncef Slaoui, PhD, was named chief adviser of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed program, designed to shorten the amount of time it takes to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market.
- FDA makes 3 prescription drugs available over the counter
Three drugs that were previously only available with a prescription will now be available over the counter.
- Walgreens told consultants to erase mention of pharmacists complaints, review finds
Walgreens executives told consultants to remove information portraying the company in a negative light from a presentation given to an internal Walgreens team.
- Walgreens adds 6 COVID-19 safety measures to protect workers
Walgreens will offer facial covers to pharmacists, in addition to other measures, to protect staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Coronavirus prompts fear of respiratory drug shortage
Pharmacists are worried about a potential shortage of respiratory drugs as fear of the coronavirus outbreak has prompted many people to stock up on things like inhalers and nebulizers.
- AstraZeneca trial participant who had adverse reaction experienced transverse myelitis, safety report shows
The woman who had a severe adverse reaction after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while participating in AstraZeneca's U.K. trial had transverse myelitis, according to an internal safety report.
More articles on pharmacy:
US reportedly in talks with Pfizer to get more COVID-19 vaccine before June
GoodRx launches telehealth, free mail order pharmacy under subscription service
CVS begins $3M initiative to increase access to flu shots in underserved areas
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.