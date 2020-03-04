Top 10 pharma companies by revenue

The worldwide pharmaceutical market was worth about $1.3 trillion in 2019, according to market research cited by The Pharma Letter

The 10 largest pharmaceutical companies accounted for about a third of that, worth a collective $392.5 billion in revenue. 

The top 10 pharmaceutical companies, ranked by revenue: 

  1. Pfizer — $51.75 billion

  2. Roche — $50 billion

  3. Novartis — $47.45 billion

  4. Merck — $46.84 billion

  5. GlaxoSmithKline — $43.54 billion

  6. Johnson & Johnson — $42.1 billion

  7. AbbVie — $33.27 billion

  8. Sanofi — $27.77 billion

  9. Bristol-Myers Squibb — $26.15 billion

  10. AstraZeneca — $23.57 billion 

