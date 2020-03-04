Top 10 pharma companies by revenue

The worldwide pharmaceutical market was worth about $1.3 trillion in 2019, according to market research cited by The Pharma Letter.

The 10 largest pharmaceutical companies accounted for about a third of that, worth a collective $392.5 billion in revenue.

The top 10 pharmaceutical companies, ranked by revenue:

Pfizer — $51.75 billion



Roche — $50 billion



Novartis — $47.45 billion



Merck — $46.84 billion



GlaxoSmithKline — $43.54 billion



Johnson & Johnson — $42.1 billion



AbbVie — $33.27 billion



Sanofi — $27.77 billion



Bristol-Myers Squibb — $26.15 billion



AstraZeneca — $23.57 billion

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Carcinogen detected in popular diabetes drug; FDA recall sought

How 10 drugmakers have responded to the coronavirus outbreak

Gilead acquires cancer biotech for $4.9B

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.