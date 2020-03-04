Top 10 pharma companies by revenue
The worldwide pharmaceutical market was worth about $1.3 trillion in 2019, according to market research cited by The Pharma Letter.
The 10 largest pharmaceutical companies accounted for about a third of that, worth a collective $392.5 billion in revenue.
The top 10 pharmaceutical companies, ranked by revenue:
- Pfizer — $51.75 billion
- Roche — $50 billion
- Novartis — $47.45 billion
- Merck — $46.84 billion
- GlaxoSmithKline — $43.54 billion
- Johnson & Johnson — $42.1 billion
- AbbVie — $33.27 billion
- Sanofi — $27.77 billion
- Bristol-Myers Squibb — $26.15 billion
- AstraZeneca — $23.57 billion
