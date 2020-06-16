5 drugmakers have recalled metformin products after FDA warning

Since the FDA said in late May that it found unacceptable levels of a caricinogen in metformin — the generic name for a drug commonly used to control blood pressure in Type 2 diabetes patients — five drugmakers have issued recalls of their metformin products.

The carcinogen, N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, was originally found by online pharmacy Valisure in early March.

The five drugmakers that have recalled their metformin products:

Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets.



Teva Pharmaceuticals recalled 14 lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, including the 500 mg and 750 mg bottles.



Marksans Pharma Limited recalled one lot of its extended-release metformin tablet.



Amneal Pharmaceuticals recalled all lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets.



Apotex recalled all lots of its metformin extended-release tablets.

