5 drugmakers have recalled metformin products after FDA warning

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Since the FDA said in late May that it found unacceptable levels of a caricinogen in metformin — the generic name for a drug commonly used to control blood pressure in Type 2 diabetes patients — five drugmakers have issued recalls of their metformin products. 

The carcinogen, N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, was originally found by online pharmacy Valisure in early March. 

The five drugmakers that have recalled their metformin products: 

  1. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets.

  2. Teva Pharmaceuticals recalled 14 lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, including the 500 mg and 750 mg bottles.

  3. Marksans Pharma Limited recalled one lot of its extended-release metformin tablet.

  4. Amneal Pharmaceuticals recalled all lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets.

  5. Apotex recalled all lots of its metformin extended-release tablets. 

More articles on pharmacy:
FDA warns of potential drug interaction with remdesivir
Steroid could reduce COVID-19 deaths: 5 things to know
Walmart buys prescription management tech from CareZone

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers